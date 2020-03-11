L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. KLA makes up about 2.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

