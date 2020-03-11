L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

