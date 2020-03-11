L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Ubiquiti makes up 2.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,556,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of UI stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

