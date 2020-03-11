L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,338 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after buying an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

