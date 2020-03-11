L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,014 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Synchrony Financial makes up 2.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,607,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYF opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

