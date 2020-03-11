L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,587 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. eBay comprises about 1.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

