L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,656 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Teradyne accounts for about 2.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Teradyne stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

