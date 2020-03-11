L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,830 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

