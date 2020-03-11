L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,994 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

