L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,532 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

BEN opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.