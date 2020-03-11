L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,240 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,483 shares of company stock valued at $877,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

