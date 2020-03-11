L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. TD Ameritrade accounts for about 2.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 29,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 272,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,948. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

