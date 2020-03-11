L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

