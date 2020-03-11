L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,439.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.81. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

