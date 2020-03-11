L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Oracle makes up approximately 2.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.