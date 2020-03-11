L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.