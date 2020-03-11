L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 76.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

ADS stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.