L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after buying an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.