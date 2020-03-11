L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.