L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

