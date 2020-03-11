L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Cisco Systems makes up 2.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.