L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

