L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $861,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

