L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $660,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,231 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

