L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $630,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,751 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

