L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,344 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,020 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.