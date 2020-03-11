L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.