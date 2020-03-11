L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. United Continental makes up about 2.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 17,739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.