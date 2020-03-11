L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

