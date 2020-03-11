L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

