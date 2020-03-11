L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

