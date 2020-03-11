L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,501 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

