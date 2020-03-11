L2 Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPR. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

SPR stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.