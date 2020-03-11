L2 Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,472 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. VMware makes up 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

