L2 Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

LVS stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

