L2 Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.