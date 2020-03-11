L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,351 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

