L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,973 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dell by 112,348.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $27,402,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

