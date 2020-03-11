L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,074 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

