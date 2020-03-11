L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

