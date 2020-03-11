L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 764,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 104,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

SBUX stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

