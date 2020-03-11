Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Kura Oncology worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $372,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,393.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

