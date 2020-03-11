King Wealth Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

King Wealth lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

IEMG stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

