King Wealth Sells 2,037 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

King Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Novartis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

