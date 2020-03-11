King Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

King Wealth lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

