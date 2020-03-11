King Wealth Purchases 105 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

King Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 608.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $222.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

