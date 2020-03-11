King Wealth Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

