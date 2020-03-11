King Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

LMT stock opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

