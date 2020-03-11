KDI Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,591 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.20 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

