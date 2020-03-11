KDI Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 4.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

